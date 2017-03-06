Alt-J announce world tour

Photo​​​ by​​​​ ​Andy Moran

​Last night, Alt-J released “3WW”, the first single from their forthcoming album, Relaxer. Now they’ve revealed when fans will be able to hear more songs from the June 2nd release in a live setting by announcing a world tour.

Kicking off on June 16th in London, the tour will include festival appearances at Rock Werchter in Belgium, Spain’s Mad Cool, Lollapalooza Paris, and Panorama Festival in New York City. Find the complete schedule below.

Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/23 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello

07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival

07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/06 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park

07/12 – Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle

07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland

08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/09 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma

08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live

08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

09/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

Revisit the dreamy “3WW” via the visualizer below.