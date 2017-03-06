Alt-J announce world tour

Photo by Andy Moran
Last night, Alt-J released “3WW”, the first single from their forthcoming album, Relaxer. Now they’ve revealed when fans will be able to hear more songs from the June 2nd release in a live setting by announcing a world tour.
Kicking off on June 16th in London, the tour will include festival appearances at Rock Werchter in Belgium, Spain’s Mad Cool, Lollapalooza Paris, and Panorama Festival in New York City. Find the complete schedule below.
Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/23 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello
07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival
07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park
07/12 – Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle
07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland
08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/09 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma
08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
09/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
Revisit the dreamy “3WW” via the visualizer below.