Alt-J premiere new single “3WW” — listen

The lead single to the band's upcoming third album, Relaxer

by
on March 06, 2017, 12:16am
alt-j-1

On Friday, Alt-J teased their forthcoming third album, Relaxer, by releasing a snippet of the lead single, “3WW”. It’s an enthralling track that begins as a dreamy guitar instrumental and slowly builds to a loud, vibrant crescendo. The full track has now been released via Apple Music and you can listen below.

Relaxer, the follow-up to 2014’s This Is All Yours, is set for a June 2nd release.

Relaxer Tracklist:
01. 3WW
02. In Cold Blood
03. House of the Rising Sun
04. Hit Me Like That Snare
05. Deadcrush
06. Adeline
07. Last Year
08. Pleader

