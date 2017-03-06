On Friday, Alt-J teased their forthcoming third album, Relaxer, by releasing a snippet of the lead single, “3WW”. It’s an enthralling track that begins as a dreamy guitar instrumental and slowly builds to a loud, vibrant crescendo. The full track has now been released via Apple Music and you can listen below.

Relaxer, the follow-up to 2014’s This Is All Yours, is set for a June 2nd release.

Relaxer Tracklist:

01. 3WW

02. In Cold Blood

03. House of the Rising Sun

04. Hit Me Like That Snare

05. Deadcrush

06. Adeline

07. Last Year

08. Pleader