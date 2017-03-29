Menu
Alt-J preview third album with new song “In Cold Blood” — listen

The follow-up to 2014's This Is All Yours arrives in June

by
on March 29, 2017, 3:03pm
0 comments

Later this spring, Alt-J will return with their new album, Relaxer. The UK indie rockers previously shared first single “3WW” with fans. Today, Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and Thom Green are previewing the This Is All Yours follow-up with a second offering called “In Cold Blood”.

Premiered this afternoon on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 program, “In Cold Blood” is yet another complex and quirky cut from Alt-J, lined with rich brass as well as flickering, futuristic synths. According to them, the track is actually a piece they’d been working on for some time, its origins dating back to their college days spent in Leeds. The brass parts were recorded at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

Stream it down below.

Relaxer lands in stores June 2nd. Alt-J are expected to support the LP with a full-fledged world tour, which includes festival stops at Belgium’s Rock WerchterPanorama Festival in New York City, Lollapalooza Paris, and Hungary’s Sziget Festival.

Relaxer Tracklist:
01. 3WW
02. In Cold Blood
03. House of the Rising Sun
04. Hit Me Like That Snare
05. Deadcrush
06. Adeline
07. Last Year
08. Pleader

