Later this spring, Alt-J will return with their new album, Relaxer. The UK indie rockers previously shared first single “3WW” with fans. Today, Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and Thom Green are previewing the This Is All Yours follow-up with a second offering called “In Cold Blood”.

Premiered this afternoon on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 program, “In Cold Blood” is yet another complex and quirky cut from Alt-J, lined with rich brass as well as flickering, futuristic synths. According to them, the track is actually a piece they’d been working on for some time, its origins dating back to their college days spent in Leeds. The brass parts were recorded at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

Stream it down below.

Relaxer lands in stores June 2nd. Alt-J are expected to support the LP with a full-fledged world tour, which includes festival stops at Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Panorama Festival in New York City, Lollapalooza Paris, and Hungary’s Sziget Festival.

Relaxer Tracklist:

01. 3WW

02. In Cold Blood

03. House of the Rising Sun

04. Hit Me Like That Snare

05. Deadcrush

06. Adeline

07. Last Year

08. Pleader