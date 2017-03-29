Amber Coffman on her departure from Dirty Projectors: “It was a surprise to me”

In September, Dirty Projectors returned with their first new material since 2012, a track called “Keep Your Name”. It was a hardhearted breakup song, which started the rumor mill spinning about a separation between the band’s David Longstreth and Amber Coffman, who was noticeably absent from the song and the self-titled album from which it came. When Coffman dropped “All to Myself” from her debut solo album, City of No Reply, just one month later, it seemed to confirm those suspicions.

Now, in a statement given to Stereogum, Coffman has addressed her departure from Dirty Projectors and romantic split from Longstreth. As she explained, the pair worked on City of No Reply throughout 2014 and 2015, some two years after their relationship ended. At the end of the recording process, however, they hit a rough patch and stopped speaking altogether. “t was never my intention or wish to leave the band or end my friendship with Dave,” she explained, adding, “I consider it a loss to no longer be involved with Dirty Projectors, but ultimately walking away was the only healthy choice for me.”

Here’s her full statement:

“Dave and I indeed broke up in the summer of 2012, after a 6 year relationship. After a long tumultuous period, we managed to patch things up enough to leave the future open, and in 2014 we gave working together on my music a test run. Eventually I brought him on in a greater capacity as a producer, he moved to LA and we recorded my album at his newly built studio in 2015. All went considerably well, but things took an unfortunate downturn around the completion of my record, at which time we stopped speaking.

It was never my intention or wish to leave the band or end my friendship with Dave. It was a surprise to me to learn last September about his album plans, the content, timing, use of the band name, etc… I consider it a loss to no longer be involved with Dirty Projectors, but ultimately walking away was the only healthy choice for me.

I’m really proud of the album I made and my hope is that people will listen to it on its own terms. I’ve waited a long time to share it and I’m looking forward to it.”