Danger Mouse and producer Sam Cohen have teamed up to put together the new soundtrack for The Man in the High Castle, the Amazon dystopian drama which imagines a Nazi-controlled America in the ’60s (oh, how life imitates art!). The 18-track collection features original songs from the postwar era as covered by modern-day artists like Beck, The Shins, Grandaddy, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Benjamin Booker, and more.

Earlier this month, we heard Sharon Van Etten’s take on Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World”. Today, Angel Olsen’s cover of “Who’s Sorry Now” has been revealed. She specifically tackles Connie Francis’ 1958 version, and as Olsen demonstrated on last year’s stellar My Woman album, she’s got a real knack for channeling that time period.

(Read: Give It Up: Angel Olsen Ditches Sadness and Dives into ’60s Rock)

Stream it down below (via NPR).

Due out April 7th from 30th Century, the soundtrack is officially titled Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album.

Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album Tracklist:

01. Sharon Van Etten – “The End of the World”

02. Andrew VanWyngarden – “Nature Boy”

03. Beck – “Can’t Help Falling in Love (First ‘Stand-Up’ Show)”

04. Benjamin Booker – “Spoonful”

05. Sam Cohen – “The House of the Rising Sun”

06. The Shins – “A Taste of Honey”

07. Angel Olsen – “Who’s Sorry Now”

08. Waterstrider – “Speaking of Happiness”

09. Michael Kiwanuka – “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”

10. Grandaddy – “Love Hurts”

11. Big Search – “Lonely Mound of Clay”

12. Kevin Morby – “I Only Have Eyes for You”

13. Kelis – “Who’s Lovin’ You”

14. Norah Jones – “Unchained Melody”

15. Curtis Harding – “Lead Me On”

16. Maybird – “All Alone Am I”

17. Karen O – “Living in a Trance”

18. Sam Cohen – “Get Happy”