Animal Collective announce additional tour dates

Animal Collective have extended their upcoming summer tour, adding a handful of shows on the West Coast, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The MD and PA stops will see the group sharing the stage with Fleet Foxes. Pre-sale begins March 29th with general sales opening on March 31st.
The tour supports the experimental pop group’s 11th studio album, last year’s Painting With, and their newest EP, The Painters. Both works are inspired by post-modern art movements including Dadaism, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Animal Collective 2017 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
05/18 – Durham, NC @ Moogfest
05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
05/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
05/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/24 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
06/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/25 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Festival
06/27 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theater
06/28 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann *
* = w/ Fleet Foxes
Watch the band’s video for “FloriDada,” one of the best songs of 2016: