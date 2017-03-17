ANOHNI releases new Paradise EP: Stream/download

Today, ANOHNI releases her new EP titled Paradise. Out via Secretly Canadian, it’s available to stream down below for Apple Music subscribers.

Meant to be a companion piece to ANOHNI’s stellar 2016 album, Hopelessness, Paradise boasts collaborations with renowned producers Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke. There are six new songs altogether, including the early title track; a seventh cut named “I’ve Never Stopped Loving You” was also recorded for the EP, but as ANOHNI noted the other day, it can only be obtained by fans in exchange for a personal email.

A press release notes that the EP’s aim is “to support activist conversations and disrupt assumptions about popular music through the collision of electronic sound and highly politicized lyrics.” A lengthy message from ANOHNI herself elaborates further:

“Our new leaders hope to crush our spirits and expedite ecocide in the name of virulent progress, consumerism and false security.

Like Jihadis, many capitalists and Christians compulsively seek to facilitate a righteous ‘holy war’, or apocalypse.

For millennia, Men have enslaved women and attempted to appropriate female creative power, re-casting themselves as gods and creators.

This assault continues today in the forms of ruthless wealth and mineral extraction, genetic engineering, mass surveillance and war mongering.

But as Donald Trump and his cabinet now demonstrate, the skills encouraged in men by their biologies and the tools that boys master in the playground have not equipped them to deal with the unprecedented global crisis we are now facing.

Mothers, your sons are trapped in a nightmare; they are not capable of responsibly negotiating the destructive agency that they now wield.

More profound even than a crime against humanity, fathers and sons now compulsively prepare to commit ecocide, in a final and irreversible assault upon creation itself.

Only an intervention by women around the world, with their innate knowledge of interdependency, deep listening, empathy and self-sacrifice, could possibly alter our species’ desperate course.”

Paradise EP Artwork:

Paradise EP Tracklist:

01. In My Dreams

02. Paradise

03. Jesus Will Kill You

04. You Are My Enemy

05. Ricochet

06. She Doesn’t Mourn Her Loss