ANOHNI will send fans new song “I Never Stopped Loving You” in exchange for a very personal email

ANOHNI has a new EP called PARADISE out this Friday, March 17th. Crafted in collaboration with producers Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke, the forthcoming collection is meant to be a companion piece to one of last year’s best albums, Hopelessness.

PARADISE spans six songs, but ANOHNI has revealed today that seven were originally recorded for the release. She’s willing to offer up that seventh track, titled “I Never Stopped Loving You”, for free. However, there’s a catch: Fans must first open up and share something personal with her.

“If you would like the final song from PARADISE, email me at anohni@rebismusic.com and share with me in a sentence or two what you care most about, or your hopes for the future,” ANOHNI writes in a lengthy Facebook post. “Send this to me instead of the dollar you used to send me in the olden days. The price for this song is a gesture of anonymous vulnerability.”

She goes on to encourage her listeners to be as honest as she has been as an artist:

“I want to hear your collective mind. I want to see that river of thoughts. Please don’t write about how my music affects you; if you mention me or my work I will not send the track. Please keep the focus on yourself. Take a risk and break out of established ways of doing and perceiving. It is what you have expected of me as an artist, and just for a moment, it is what I ask of you.”

Read her full post below and then get crackin’ on those emails.

Revisit the EP’s title track: