Arca is less than a month away from the release of his new self-titled album. Thus far, the Venezuelan producer born Alejandro Ghersi has teased with early singles “Piel” and “Anoche”. Today, he has let loose another track called “Reverie”.

A chilling number like its predecessors, it comes with an equally gripping music video starring the Kanye West and Björk beatmaker himself and directed by longtime collaborator Jesse Kanda. Check it out above.

Arca the album, the follow-up to 2015’s excellent Mutant, arrives in stores on April 7th via XL Recordings.