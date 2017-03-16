Arcade Fire hit the stage in Montreal for first live performance of 2017: Setlist + video

Photo by​ Nina Corcoran

On Wednesday night, Arcade Fire headlined KANPE Karnival, marking their first live in Montreal since August 2014. The annual event celebrates Haitian culture and all proceeds The KANPE Foundation to support its mission in Haiti.

The band’s eight-song set began with the first live performance of “Windowsill” in nearly a decade. Appropriately, they also played “Haiti” as well as “Sprawl II”, “Neighborhood #3”, “Rebellion (Lies)”, and a cover of Boukman Eksperyans’ “Ke M Pa Sota”, before concluding with their quintessential track, “Wake Up”.

Watch fan-shot footage below.

#arcadefire I love you ! And thank you for doing this show for #kampe #blessed A post shared by croycroy (@croycroy) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

mon video du lendemain de la tempête #arcadefire #montreal #mtlmoments #kanpe #wednesday #snowstorm A post shared by alrochette (@alrochette) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Setlist:

Windowsill (First performance since 2008)

Haïti

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Afterlife

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Rebellion (Lies)

Ke M Pa Sote (Boukman Eksperyans cover)

Here Comes the Night Time

Wake Up

Arcade Fire are expected to release a new studio album later this year. In anticipation, they’ve mapped out a European tour for this summer.

Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus

07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival

07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival