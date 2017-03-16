Menu
Arcade Fire hit the stage in Montreal for first live performance of 2017: Setlist + video

The band dusts off "Windowsill" for the first time in nearly a decade

on March 16, 2017, 10:10am
Photo by​ Nina Corcoran

On Wednesday night, Arcade Fire headlined KANPE Karnival, marking their first live in Montreal since August 2014. The annual event celebrates Haitian culture and all proceeds The KANPE Foundation to support its mission in Haiti.

The band’s eight-song set began  with the first live performance of “Windowsill” in nearly a decade. Appropriately, they also played “Haiti” as well as “Sprawl II”, “Neighborhood #3”, “Rebellion (Lies)”, and a cover of Boukman Eksperyans’ “Ke M Pa Sota”, before concluding with their quintessential track, “Wake Up”.

Watch fan-shot footage below.

#arcadefire I love you ! And thank you for doing this show for #kampe #blessed

A post shared by croycroy (@croycroy) on

mon video du lendemain de la tempête #arcadefire #montreal #mtlmoments #kanpe #wednesday #snowstorm

A post shared by alrochette (@alrochette) on

Setlist:
Windowsill (First performance since 2008)
Haïti
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Afterlife
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Rebellion (Lies)
Ke M Pa Sote (Boukman Eksperyans cover)
Here Comes the Night Time
Wake Up

Arcade Fire are expected to release a new studio album later this year. In anticipation, they’ve mapped out a European tour for this summer.

Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer
07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus
07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival
07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival

