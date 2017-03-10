As the world burns, the Obamas enjoy lunch with Bono

In the last week alone, the Trump regime introduced a flawed piece of legislation that would destroy America’s healthcare and put at risk the lives of millions; signed a new executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries; and accused former president of treason after reading a factually baseless article on Breitbart. And he did so while mired in a growing controversy over his connections to Russia and allegations that members of his campaign conspired with foreign agents to ensure his victory as president.

Meanwhile, his predecessor enjoyed lunch with Bono.

According to The Daily Mail, Barack and Michelle Obama joined Bono and his daughter for lunch at the posh NYC eatery Uplands on Friday afternoon. The former president sipped a fine glass of red wine and chomped on $49 double lamb chop as he and Bono chatted about America’s impending destruction and U2’s upcoming Joshua Tree tour.

It was such an honor having the Obamas and Bono dine with us at @Upland_NYC today! https://t.co/MyEdDnwGgI pic.twitter.com/dkZwoq5M4o — STARR Restaurants (@StarrRestaurant) March 10, 2017

Obama’s never coming back. Fuck.