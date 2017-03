Photo of ASAP Rocky by Philip Cosores

Last night, Frank Ocean debuted a new single called “Chanel” as part of the latest episode of his Beats 1 Radio program, blonded RADIO. He also shared a remix of the track featuring ASAP Rocky, which you can listen to below.

“Chanel” marks the R&B crooner’s first new music since last year’s double helping of Blonde and Endless.