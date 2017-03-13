Avenged Sevenfold announce summer tour dates alongside Metallica, Mastodon, EODM

Photo by Jeff Forney

Avenged Sevenfold have a busy summer ahead. In addition to opening Metallica’s upcoming North American tour, the Huntington Beach heavy metal outfit will play a string of headlining shows. The jaunt kicks off April 22nd with an appearance at Las Vegas’ Las Rageous alongside Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal. See the upcoming itinerary below.

Avenged Sevenfold 2017 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous

05/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/07 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/09 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center *

05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium ^*

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^*

05/14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^*

06/07 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field ^*

06/11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ^*

06/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^*

06/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^*

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^*

06/19 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Resort

07/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^*

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^*

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park ^*

07/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park ^*

07/13 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA

07/14 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^*

07/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau ^*

07/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl ^#

07/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +

08/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium ^*

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^*

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field ^*

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

08/12 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +

08/14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^*

08/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^*

09/10 – Denver, CO @ High Elevation Rock Festival

* = w/ Volbeat

^ = w/ Metallica

+ = w/ A Day To Remember

# = w/ Gojira