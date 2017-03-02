On 2013’s Clash the Truth, Brooklyn’s Beach Fossils traded the breezy, minimalist indie rock of their debut for a more aggressive, punk-inspired sound. Now, it seems, they’re opting for something both poppier and more heartfelt. On June 2nd, the band will release their third LP, Somersault, an album with which the band has, according to a press release, “channeled years of experimentation into expansion and reinvention.”

Along with the announcement comes the band’s first single, “This Year”, which elevates the jangly dream-pop of yesteryear with stirring string arrangements that reflect the band’s “expanded sonic palette” while providing an added heft to frontman Dustin Payseur’s hushed vocals. Of the song, Payseur says it’s about facing mistakes you’ve made, aiming to work on it and better yourself, but ending up making the same mistakes again. It’s kind of an endless loop. People always aim to make New Year’s resolutions, get a fresh start, but ultimately fall back into these old bad habits.” Watch the video below.

Strings aren’t the only new instruments you’ll find Somersault. Beach Fossils has also heavily incorporated piano, harpsichord, flute, and saxaphone into their arsenal.

The album will be released on Payseur’s own Bayonet Records.

Somersault Tracklist:

01. This Year

02. Tangerine (feat. Rachel Goswell)

03. Saint Ivy

04. May 1st

05. Rise (feat. Cities Aviv)

06. Sugar

07. Closer Everywhere

08. Social Jetlag

09. Down The Line

10. Be Nothing

11. That’s All For Now