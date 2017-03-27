Last night, Big Boi participated in a pop-up concert for Atlanta’s V-103 radio station. During his set, the Outkast member brought out special guest Killer Mike, and the two debuted a brand new song off Big Boi’s upcoming third solo album.

Though the collaboration’s yet to be titled, fan-caught footage proves the obvious: These two never fail to share some top-notch ATL chemistry. Jeezy is also credited with a feature, but wasn’t on hand for the show. Check it out below.

Killer Mike posted on social media on Mar 26, 2017: "I'm on that new @therealbigboi album & yesterday we did the record at the #V103 pop up concert! This summer gonna be busy I see!!!"

Killer Mike tweeted on March 26, 2017: "I'm on that new @bigboi album & yesterday we did the record at the #V103 pop up concert!"

This is hardly the first time Big Boi and Mike have linked up in the studio. The Run the Jewels MC appeared on Big Boi’s last solo release, 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, as well as on the self-titled debut from Big Grams (Big Boi and Phantogram). Big Boi has returned the favor by surfacing on a number of Mike’s recordings over the years, including Run the Jewels’ 2013 hit “Banana Clipper”. In addition to the new album, last summer Big Boi said he and Mike would be releasing a collaborative EP at some point in the future.

The two rappers also recently appeared as talking foxes on Animals, the animated HBO show which previously featured ASAP Rocky and Kurt Vile. See a clip below.