Big Walnuts Yonder is a band a decade in the making. Mike Watt of Minutemen and Tera Melos’ Nick Reinhart first had the idea of working together 10 years ago. In 2014, they recruited Nels Cline (Wilco, Nels Cline Singers) and Greg Saunier (Deerhoof) to round out their ideas for the group’s self-titled debut. Finally, after all that time, Big Walnuts Yonder is set for a May 5th release via Sargent House.

The supergroup shared the thrashing lead single, “Raise the Drawbridges?”, last month, and today return with another fresh listen. Like the previous track, “Sponge Bath” has a bit of menace in it, though in a very different sense. Here, it’s slinking and slimy, crawling between reverberating vocals and twitchy, distorted guitars. It’s an intriguingly weird slice of indie psych, and you can listen below (via Stereogum).

Revisit our exclusive interview with the band, in which they touch on that wonderfully ridiculous name, how the songs came together, and how the band bonded over Buddy Rich bus tape insults.