There are so many facets to Bill Murray as an actor, comedian, devoted Cubs fan, and general all-around good guy that sometimes his genuine talent as a singer is overlooked. Recently, he announced the New Worlds show, where he’ll be performing pieces by Stephen Foster and George Gershwin. Now, Paul Shaffer has given Murray another chance to show off his chops with a new collaboration called “Happy Street”. Watch the corresponding video above.

The cheerful tune is a cut from the former Late Night With David Letterman musical director’s upcoming album with The World’s Most Dangerous Band. Everything about “Happy Street” should bring a smile to even the cynical person, as Murray’s warm voice celebrates how great it is to be alive.

Then there’s the video, which is a pure delight. Featuring colorful, animated visuals, it finds Shaffer catching up to Murray as they enjoy a stroll outside during a beautiful day. It promotes a sorely needed, uplifting message of optimism and unity during these trying times. While finding solutions to the world’s problems isn’t as simple as the song would make it, taking a step back to remember our shared humanity is a good first step.

Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band’s self-titled album is out March 17th. Previously we heard their collaboration with Jenny Lewis, a tribute to David Bowie called “Sorrow”.