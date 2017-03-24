BJ the Chicago Kid shares new mixtape, BJTCK: A Tribute to the Anniversary of Usher’s Confessions: Stream

Today marks the 13th anniversary of Usher’s critically and commercially smash, Confessions. To celebrate the occasion, Consequence of Sound favorite BJ the Chicago Kid — who served as a background vocalist on Usher’s The Truth Tour — has released a new project paying tribute to the classic LP.

The appropriately titled BJTCK: A Tribute to the Anniversary of Usher’s Confessions features BJ performing stripped down covers of several tracks from Usher’s fourth studio album: “Confessions”, “Simple Things”, “Can You Handle It”, and “Superstar”. The Chicago singer’s distinctly smooth vocals allow him to put a unique stamp on the songs while still staying respectful to the originals. Stream it in full below.

Recently, the Motown artist released the Valentine’s Track “Roses” after his major label debut, In My Mind, received a nomination for Best R&B Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

If you’re in the Chicago area on April 6th, make sure to check BJ the Chicago Kid out at our Red Bull Sound Select event with Pell and Mykele Deville.

BJTCK: A Tribute to the Anniversary of Usher’s Confessions Tracklist:

01. Confessions

02. Simple Things

03. Can You Handle It/Superstar