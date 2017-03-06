Björk bringing Björk Digital VR experience, orchestra performance to Los Angeles

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Björk’s virtual reality experience Björk Digital made its US debut during last December’s Day for Night festival in Houston, Texas. The Icelandic artist has now scheduled the project’s second stateside showing, as the exhibition will run from May 19th to June 4th in Los Angeles, California.

Björk Digital will be housed in the Magic Box at The Reef. VR videos for Vulnicura tracks including “Notget”, “Family”, “Stonemilker”, and “Mouth Mantra” will all be part of the exhibition. In addition, visitors will be able to experience the immersive sound space installation for “Black Lake” . Finally, footage from Björk’s live streaming VR performance of “Quicksand” in Tokyo will be shown via a unique 3D printed headpiece by Neri Oxman.

In addition to the exhibition, Björk will perform with a full orchestra as part of the LA Philharmonic’s Reykjavík Festival. The special concert will be held May 30th at Walt Disney Concert Hall with conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.

Tickets to both Björk Digital and the orchestra performance can be purchased here beginning March 6th. Watch a teaser for the “Family” video below.