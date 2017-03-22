Photo by Ben Rayner
Black Lips have announced their return with a new full-length entitled, Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art?. Due to arrive May 5th through Vice Records, the follow-up to 2014’s Underneath the Rainbow was produced by Sean Lennon.
The album marks the return of guitarist Jack Hines, who was reenlisted following the departure of Ian St. Pé shortly after the release of Underneath the Rainbow. Back with the band for the first time since 2004, Hines joins other new additions Oakley Munson (drums, replacing Joe Bradely) and Zumi Rosow (saxophone).
Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art? spans 18 tracks and features guest vocals by Lennon’s mother, Yoko Ono. Contributions also come from Saul Adamczewski of experimental British rockers Fat White Family. A press release says the record is Black Lips’ “most musically evolved to date,” while maintaining the “fuzzy, dirty rock n’ roll” for which they’re known.
As a first listen, the band has shared lead single “Can’t Hold On”. Lennon’s psychedelic touch is definitely present, heard clearly on the ringing guitar leads and decaying horns. The Lips’ own shambolic take on garage rock is still very much at the forefront, however, thanks to scratchy vocals and a ferocious thrust. Take a listen below.
In addition to the new record, Black Lips will reissue their last four albums — Good Bad Not Evil, 200 Million Thousand, Arabia Mountain, and Underneath the Rainbow — in a McDonald’s themed Happy Meal box set for a Record Store Day 2017.
Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art? Album Art:
Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art? Tracklist:
01. Overture: Sunday Mourning
02. Occidental Front
03. Can’t Hold On
04. The Last Cul de Sac
05. Interlude: Got Me All Alone
06. Crystal Night
07. Squatting in Heaven
08. Interlude: Bongo’s Baby
09. Rebel Intuition
10. Wayne
11. Interlude: E’lektric Spider Webz
12. We Know
13. In My Mind There’s a Dream
14. Lucid Nightmare
15. Come Ride With Me
16. It Won’t Be Long
17. Loser’s Lament
18. Finale: Sunday Mourning
Black Lips will tour in support of the new album throughout May before hitting the European festival circuit in August. Check out their itinerary:
Black Lips 2017 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/08 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
05/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/105 – St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Martin
05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/17-20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Route du Rock
08/18 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/25-27 – Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival