Photo by​ Ben Rayner

Black Lips have announced their return with a new full-length entitled, Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art?. Due to arrive May 5th through Vice Records, the follow-up to 2014’s Underneath the Rainbow was produced by Sean Lennon.

The album marks the return of guitarist Jack Hines, who was reenlisted following the departure of Ian St. Pé shortly after the release of Underneath the Rainbow. Back with the band for the first time since 2004, Hines joins other new additions Oakley Munson (drums, replacing Joe Bradely) and Zumi Rosow (saxophone).

Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art? spans 18 tracks and features guest vocals by Lennon’s mother, Yoko Ono. Contributions also come from Saul Adamczewski of experimental British rockers Fat White Family. A press release says the record is Black Lips’ “most musically evolved to date,” while maintaining the “fuzzy, dirty rock n’ roll” for which they’re known.

As a first listen, the band has shared lead single “Can’t Hold On”. Lennon’s psychedelic touch is definitely present, heard clearly on the ringing guitar leads and decaying horns. The Lips’ own shambolic take on garage rock is still very much at the forefront, however, thanks to scratchy vocals and a ferocious thrust. Take a listen below.

In addition to the new record, Black Lips will reissue their last four albums — Good Bad Not Evil, 200 Million Thousand, Arabia Mountain, and Underneath the Rainbow — in a McDonald’s themed Happy Meal box set for a Record Store Day 2017.

Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art? Album Art:

Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art? Tracklist:

01. Overture: Sunday Mourning

02. Occidental Front

03. Can’t Hold On

04. The Last Cul de Sac

05. Interlude: Got Me All Alone

06. Crystal Night

07. Squatting in Heaven

08. Interlude: Bongo’s Baby

09. Rebel Intuition

10. Wayne

11. Interlude: E’lektric Spider Webz

12. We Know

13. In My Mind There’s a Dream

14. Lucid Nightmare

15. Come Ride With Me

16. It Won’t Be Long

17. Loser’s Lament

18. Finale: Sunday Mourning

Black Lips will tour in support of the new album throughout May before hitting the European festival circuit in August. Check out their itinerary:

Black Lips 2017 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/08 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/105 – St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Martin

05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/17-20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Route du Rock

08/18 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/25-27 – Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival