Featured photo by​ Philip Cosores

Blink-182 have announced a deluxe edition of their 2016 album California. Coming May 19th via BMG, the reissue includes 12 new bonus tracks in addition to the 16 original songs.

Amongst the additional tracks are the rarity “Hey I’m Sorry”, originally available only on the Japanese version of California. There’s also an acoustic version of the record’s lead single, “Bored to Death”. As for the purely new songs, some of the track titles include “Don’t Mean Anything”, “Bottom of the Ocean”, “Last Train Home”, and the classically ridiculous “Can’t Get You More Pregnant”. There’s also “Parking Lot”, a pummeling bit of pop-punk that shouts out Naked Raygun, The Violent Femmes, and Chicago’s famous Metro venue. Take a listen via the lyric video above.

Pre-orders for the California deluxe edition are going on here. Find the tracklist below.

California DLX Tracklist:

01. Cynical

02. Bored to Death

03. She’s Out of Her Mind

04. Los Angeles

05. Sober

06. Built This Pool

07. No Future

08. Home is Such a Lonely Place

09. Kings of the Weekend

10. Teenage Satellites

11. Left Alone

12. Rabbit Hole

13. San Diego

14. The Only Thing That Matters

15. California

16. Brohemian Rhapsody

Bonus Tracks:

01. Parking Lot

02. Misery

03. Good Old Days

04. Don’t Mean Anything

05. Hey I’m Sorry

06. Last Train Home

07. Wildfire

08. 6/8

09. Long Lost Feeling

10. Bottom of the Ocean

11. Can’t Get You More Pregnant

12. Bored to Death (Acoustic)