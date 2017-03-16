Featured photo by Philip Cosores
Blink-182 have announced a deluxe edition of their 2016 album California. Coming May 19th via BMG, the reissue includes 12 new bonus tracks in addition to the 16 original songs.
Amongst the additional tracks are the rarity “Hey I’m Sorry”, originally available only on the Japanese version of California. There’s also an acoustic version of the record’s lead single, “Bored to Death”. As for the purely new songs, some of the track titles include “Don’t Mean Anything”, “Bottom of the Ocean”, “Last Train Home”, and the classically ridiculous “Can’t Get You More Pregnant”. There’s also “Parking Lot”, a pummeling bit of pop-punk that shouts out Naked Raygun, The Violent Femmes, and Chicago’s famous Metro venue. Take a listen via the lyric video above.
Pre-orders for the California deluxe edition are going on here. Find the tracklist below.
California DLX Tracklist:
01. Cynical
02. Bored to Death
03. She’s Out of Her Mind
04. Los Angeles
05. Sober
06. Built This Pool
07. No Future
08. Home is Such a Lonely Place
09. Kings of the Weekend
10. Teenage Satellites
11. Left Alone
12. Rabbit Hole
13. San Diego
14. The Only Thing That Matters
15. California
16. Brohemian Rhapsody
Bonus Tracks:
01. Parking Lot
02. Misery
03. Good Old Days
04. Don’t Mean Anything
05. Hey I’m Sorry
06. Last Train Home
07. Wildfire
08. 6/8
09. Long Lost Feeling
10. Bottom of the Ocean
11. Can’t Get You More Pregnant
12. Bored to Death (Acoustic)