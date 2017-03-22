Photo by Alexander Thompson

On May 5th, Blondie are set to return with a new album called Pollinator. Their 11th full-length date was produced by renowned studio veteran John Congleton (Cloud Nothings, St. Vincent) and counts fellow music bigwigs like Sia, Charli XCX, Johnny Marr, Joan Jett, and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi as guest collaborators.

Lead single “Fun”, featuring TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, was released back in February and eventually became one of our favorite tunes of the month. Now, a second offering in “Long Time” has been unveiled. Co-written by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, it hearkens back to Blondie’s disco days with its rolling synths and freewheeling vibrancy.

Stream it down below.

In support of Pollinator, Blondie will hit the road this summer for a co-headlining tour with Garbage.

Pollinator Tracklist:

01. Doom or Destiny

02. Long Time

03. Already Naked

04. Fun

05. My Monster

06. Best Day Ever

07. Gravity

08. When I Gave Up On You

09. Love Level

10. Too Much

11. Fragments