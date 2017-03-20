Bob Dylan announces North American tour

Bob Dylan has mapped out lengthy North American tour in support of Triplicate, his first-ever triple album which arrives March 31st. Running from mid June through late July, the trek includes a smattering of stops in the states of New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, as well as 18 dates across Canada. Dylan will also make an appearance at Delaware’s Firefly Festival.
The jaunt follows a spring stint in Europe, including two shows in Sweden, where the legendary songwriter may possibly deliver the Nobel Prize lecture he owes the Swedish Academy.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Bob Dylan 2017 Tour Dates:
04/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront
04/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront
04/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
04/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Opera House
04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Opera House
04/09 – Lund, SE @ Sparbanken Skane Arena
04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
04/12 – Lingen, DE @ Emslandhallen
04/13 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
04/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall
04/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall
04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall
04/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith Paris
04/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Seine Musicale
04/22 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
04/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
04/25 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
04/26 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall
04/28 – London, UK @ London Palladium
04/29 – London, UK @ London Palladium
04/30 – London, UK @ London Palladium
05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/04 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre
05/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC Clyde Auditorium
05/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
05/09 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena
05/11 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
06/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
06/15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/18 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
06/21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
06/24 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyard
06/25 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
06/27 – Kingston, ON @ Rogers K-Rock Centre
06/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre
06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
07/02 – Barrie, ON @ Molson Centre
07/04 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/06 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
07/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
07/15 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place
07/18 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre
07/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/21 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encanta Events Centre
07/22 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
07/24 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/27 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre
Revisit Dylan’s country-tinged take on Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”: