Bob Dylan announces North American tour

Bob Dylan has mapped out lengthy North American tour in support of Triplicate, his first-ever triple album which arrives March 31st. Running from mid June through late July, the trek includes a smattering of stops in the states of New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, as well as 18 dates across Canada. Dylan will also make an appearance at Delaware’s Firefly Festival.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)

The jaunt follows a spring stint in Europe, including two shows in Sweden, where the legendary songwriter may possibly deliver the Nobel Prize lecture he owes the Swedish Academy.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Bob Dylan 2017 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront

04/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront

04/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Opera House

04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Opera House

04/09 – Lund, SE @ Sparbanken Skane Arena

04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

04/12 – Lingen, DE @ Emslandhallen

04/13 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

04/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall

04/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall

04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall

04/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith Paris

04/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Seine Musicale

04/22 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

04/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

04/25 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

04/26 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall

04/28 – London, UK @ London Palladium

04/29 – London, UK @ London Palladium

04/30 – London, UK @ London Palladium

05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/04 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

05/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC Clyde Auditorium

05/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

05/09 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena

05/11 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

06/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

06/15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/18 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

06/21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

06/24 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyard

06/25 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

06/27 – Kingston, ON @ Rogers K-Rock Centre

06/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

07/02 – Barrie, ON @ Molson Centre

07/04 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/06 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

07/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

07/15 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

07/18 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre

07/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/21 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encanta Events Centre

07/22 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

07/24 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/27 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Revisit Dylan’s country-tinged take on Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”: