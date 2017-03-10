On March 31st, Bob Dylan will issue Triplicate, the first-ever triple-album release in his decades-long career. The collection finds the Nobel laureate tackling 30 American standards made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh.

Earlier this year, we heard Dylan cover Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter has shared his rendition of “Stardust”, a Hoagy Carmichael original which dates back to the 1920s (though it has been covered a number of times since then, including by Ol’ Blue Eyes in 1961).

Stream Dylan’s version down below.

Triplicate Tracklist:

‘Til The Sun Goes Down:

01. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans

02. September of My Years

03. I Could Have Told You

04. Once Upon a Time

05. Stormy Weather

06. This Nearly Was Mine

07. That Old Feeling

08. It Gets Lonely Early

09. My One and Only Love

10. Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

01. Braggin’

02. As Time Goes By

03. Imagination

04. How Deep Is the Ocean

05. P.S. I Love You

06. The Best Is Yet to Come

07. But Beautiful

08. Here’s That Rainy Day

09. Where Is the One

10. There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Comin’ Home Late:

01. Day In, Day Out

02. I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night

03. Sentimental Journey

04. Somewhere Along the Way

05. When the World Was Young

06. These Foolish Things

07. You Go to My Head

08. Stardust

09. It’s Funny to Everyone But Me

10. Why Was I Born