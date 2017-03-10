On March 31st, Bob Dylan will issue Triplicate, the first-ever triple-album release in his decades-long career. The collection finds the Nobel laureate tackling 30 American standards made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh.
Earlier this year, we heard Dylan cover Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter has shared his rendition of “Stardust”, a Hoagy Carmichael original which dates back to the 1920s (though it has been covered a number of times since then, including by Ol’ Blue Eyes in 1961).
Stream Dylan’s version down below.
Triplicate Tracklist:
‘Til The Sun Goes Down:
01. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans
02. September of My Years
03. I Could Have Told You
04. Once Upon a Time
05. Stormy Weather
06. This Nearly Was Mine
07. That Old Feeling
08. It Gets Lonely Early
09. My One and Only Love
10. Trade Winds
Devil Dolls:
01. Braggin’
02. As Time Goes By
03. Imagination
04. How Deep Is the Ocean
05. P.S. I Love You
06. The Best Is Yet to Come
07. But Beautiful
08. Here’s That Rainy Day
09. Where Is the One
10. There’s a Flaw in My Flue
Comin’ Home Late:
01. Day In, Day Out
02. I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night
03. Sentimental Journey
04. Somewhere Along the Way
05. When the World Was Young
06. These Foolish Things
07. You Go to My Head
08. Stardust
09. It’s Funny to Everyone But Me
10. Why Was I Born