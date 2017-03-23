Bob Dylan shares first-ever triple album, Triplicate: Stream

On March 31st, Bob Dylan will issue his first-ever triple album, Triplicate. In anticipation, a selection of songs from the LP can be streamed below courtesy of NPR.com.

The expansive new record sees the Nobel laureate covering 30 American standards by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh. All three discs of Triplicate were self-produced by Dylan (credited as alias Jack Frost) and “presented in a thematically-arranged 10-song sequence,” according to a press release.

The collection marks the legendary songwriter’s 38th (!) studio effort to date following 2016’s Fallen Angels, his second album consisting entirely of Sinatra covers. He is expected to support Triplicate with a spring/summer tour that includes dates across both North America and Europe.

Triplicate Artwork:

Triplicate Tracklist:

‘Til The Sun Goes Down:

01. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans

02. September of My Years

03. I Could Have Told You

04. Once Upon a Time

05. Stormy Weather

06. This Nearly Was Mine

07. That Old Feeling

08. It Gets Lonely Early

09. My One and Only Love

10. Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

01. Braggin’

02. As Time Goes By

03. Imagination

04. How Deep Is the Ocean

05. P.S. I Love You

06. The Best Is Yet to Come

07. But Beautiful

08. Here’s That Rainy Day

09. Where Is the One

10. There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Comin’ Home Late:

01. Day In, Day Out

02. I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night

03. Sentimental Journey

04. Somewhere Along the Way

05. When the World Was Young

06. These Foolish Things

07. You Go to My Head

08. Stardust

09. It’s Funny to Everyone But Me

10. Why Was I Born