Bob Dylan shares first-ever triple album, Triplicate: Stream

On March 31st, Bob Dylan will issue his first-ever triple album, Triplicate. In anticipation, a selection of songs from the LP can be streamed below courtesy of NPR.com.
The expansive new record sees the Nobel laureate covering 30 American standards by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh. All three discs of Triplicate were self-produced by Dylan (credited as alias Jack Frost) and “presented in a thematically-arranged 10-song sequence,” according to a press release.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)
The collection marks the legendary songwriter’s 38th (!) studio effort to date following 2016’s Fallen Angels, his second album consisting entirely of Sinatra covers. He is expected to support Triplicate with a spring/summer tour that includes dates across both North America and Europe.
Pre-orders for Triplicate are ongoing.
Triplicate Artwork:
Triplicate Tracklist:
‘Til The Sun Goes Down:
01. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans
02. September of My Years
03. I Could Have Told You
04. Once Upon a Time
05. Stormy Weather
06. This Nearly Was Mine
07. That Old Feeling
08. It Gets Lonely Early
09. My One and Only Love
10. Trade Winds
Devil Dolls:
01. Braggin’
02. As Time Goes By
03. Imagination
04. How Deep Is the Ocean
05. P.S. I Love You
06. The Best Is Yet to Come
07. But Beautiful
08. Here’s That Rainy Day
09. Where Is the One
10. There’s a Flaw in My Flue
Comin’ Home Late:
01. Day In, Day Out
02. I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night
03. Sentimental Journey
04. Somewhere Along the Way
05. When the World Was Young
06. These Foolish Things
07. You Go to My Head
08. Stardust
09. It’s Funny to Everyone But Me
10. Why Was I Born