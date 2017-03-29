Bob Dylan will finally pick up his Nobel Prize this weekend

Last October, it was announced that Bob Dylan had won the Nobel Prize for Literature. The legendary singer-songwriter was unable to receive the prestigious award in person at the Nobel Prize Ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, but Patti Smith stood in for him and an acceptance speech he wrote was read aloud by United States Ambassador to Sweden Azita Raji.

Now, nearly six months later, Dylan will finally meet with the Swedish Academy and pick up his Nobel Prize in Stockholm, where he’s playing a pair of concerts this weekend. Per Dylan’s requests, the meeting and handover event will be closed off to the media.

“The setting will be small and intimate, and no media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan’s wishes,” the academy’s permanent secretary, Professor Sara Danius, explained (via BBC).

Following the event, Dylan still won’t be quite done with Swedish Academy. In order to collect the 8 million kroner, or $900,000, prize money, he’s obliged to give a Nobel Prize lecture before the group by June 10th. Dylan, again opting for the nontraditional route, will instead send in a taped version of his lecture.

Dylan recently released his first-ever triple album, Triplicate, which he’ll soon be supporting with a North American tour.