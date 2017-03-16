Featured photo by Nina Corcoran

Character actor and director Mark Borchardt (Coven, American Movie) has been working on The Dundee Project, a documentary about Dundee, Wisconsin’s annual “UFO Daze” festival since the early 2000s. Now that the film’s finally complete and ready to make its way through the festival circuit, Borchardt has recruited one of Wisconsin’s most famous faces, Justin Vernon, to promote the project.

The Bon Iver frontman narrates The Dundee Project’s trailer, which stars several festival attendees — each more eccentric than the previous one. “An otherworldly documentary,” Vernon deadpans in a dramatic voice. “Coming soon.” Watch it up above.

“What it is is a bunch of people on Long Lake drinking beer and having a good time,” Borchardt told the Milwaukee Record about the documentary. “A faction of them are serious UFOlogists to a degree, and they have a kind of mini-convention where they show photographs and sell items, give lectures and talk about their experiences.”

Whether Vernon is a UFO believer is unknown, but at least we know he’s not UFO Researcher of the Year. That distinction belongs to former Blink-182 member Tom Delonge.

Bon Iver last released 22, A Million, one of the best albums of 2016.