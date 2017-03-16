Bonnaroo organizers launch new Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix, Arizona

Superfly, the creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, has announced its latest endeavor. The first annual Lost Lake Festival will go down October 20th – 22nd at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to a press release, Lost Lake was “created in partnership with top cultural leaders in the Valley’s creative and artisan community.” It will seek to put the spotlight on Phoenix’s local talent, from performers to food and drink offerings. A lineup has yet to be announced, though it promises to be filled with over 40 artists “ranging from the iconic to of-the-moment national talent, and regional and local artists.”

“We were inspired by the energy and creative shift that is happening in the Phoenix metro area to create a festival experience that truly represents the Valley’s culture, food, arts and music as well as the vibrant and outgoing lifestyle of the community,” Superfly co-founder Rick Farman said in a statement. “We’ve been working closely with our local partners and city leaders to develop this landmark event, and are excited to be a part of such an impassioned and artistic scene.”

The lineup and full experience details are said to be coming soon, along with tickets going on sale. For more information, head to LostLakeFestival.com. Watch an announcement video below.

The announcement of Lost Lake comes a little over 24 hours after Coachella organizers Goldenvoice announced the lineup for their newest festival, Pasadena, California’s Arroyo Seco Weekend.