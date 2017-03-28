Break out the glow sticks: Irvine Welsh is writing a new TV series about rave culture

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has built a career on identifying with cultural misfits and maligned subcultures, both in his fiction and their myriad film adaptations—the latest being the excellent sequel to Trainspotting. It makes sense, then, that he’s been tapped to help write a new TV series about the early days of acid house and rave culture.

As reported by FACT, the series will be “loosely based” around prominent DJs Nicky Holloway, Paul Oakenfold and Danny Rampling and “chronicle the beginnings of the rave movement, from the trio’s fateful Ibiza trip in 1987 to the second summer of love.” A press release calls it “the missing link between 24 Hour Party People and Straight Outta Compton.”

Holloway, Oakenfold, and Rampling will be heavily involved in the project, with the trio curating an acid house soundtrack for the series. In a statement, Oakenfold said, “I’m very excited about this project. As you know, it ties in with the 30-year anniversary of our trip to Ibiza and what followed thereafter; the birth of the dance music club and festival scene as we know it today. It’s great to celebrate with this project as well as my world tour this year which is about just that, three generations of dance music.”