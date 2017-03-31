Canadian super collective Broken Social Scene will return later this year with their first album in seven years, which they previewed yesterday afternoon by unveiling the lead single, “Halfway Home”. Following the song’s premiere, the band made its way to the Ed Sullivan Theater to serve as the musical guest for Thursday night’s edition of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Frontman Kevin Drew led a 13-piece (!) lineup in performing the new song, joined on stage by the likes of Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw and Stars’ Amy Millan and Evan Cranley. Catch the replay above.

BSS have a few shows and festival appearances lined up for this summer:

Broken Social Scene 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/24 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/26 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

08/05 – Montreal, QC Osheaga Music Festival