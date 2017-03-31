Menu
Broken Social Scene brought a 13-piece lineup and their new song “Halfway Home” to Colbert — watch

Canadian super collective hit the stage for the first time in 2017

on March 31, 2017, 8:05am
Canadian super collective Broken Social Scene will return later this year with their first album in seven years, which they previewed yesterday afternoon by unveiling the lead single, “Halfway Home”. Following the song’s premiere, the band made its way to the Ed Sullivan Theater to serve as the musical guest for Thursday night’s edition of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Frontman Kevin Drew led a 13-piece (!) lineup in performing the new song, joined on stage by the likes of Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw and StarsAmy Millan and Evan Cranley. Catch the replay above.

BSS have a few shows and festival appearances lined up for this summer:

Broken Social Scene 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/24 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
05/26 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/30 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
08/05 – Montreal, QC Osheaga Music Festival

