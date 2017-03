Field Trip, the annual festival put on by Arts & Crafts Records, returns to Toronto during the weekend of June 4th and 5th. This year’s lineup boasts the label’s most famous band, Broken Social Scene, performing alongside Feist, Phoenix, Thundercat, Portugal. the Man, BadBadNotGood, Cloud Nothings, The Pharcyde, Timber Timbre, Hannah Georgas, and more.

Tickets information and other pertinent details can be found at the festival’s website.