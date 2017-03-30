This evening, Broken Social will head out of the studio and onto the live stage, appearing as a musical guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In anticipation, they’ve just dropped a new song called “Halfway Home”. It’s the band’s first new recording in seven years and serves as our first preview of their long-awaited fifth studio album due out later this year. Listen below.

BSS mastermind Kevin Drew premiered the song on SiriusXMU earlier today. In an accompanying interview, he confirmed that the album is finished and being mastered. Here’s more of what he had to say about the album and song (via Stereogum):

“It’s been 17 years together as a band, and you just pick up where you left off. It’s always been that way. We’ve been working on this album on and off for the last year, and we thought that, since we’re an anthemic band, we wanted to bring the celebration with this first song.”

“We wanted this to be unity, and we wanted this record to be all of us. And that’s what it is. At this time and in the state of the world as it is, the one thing we knew we could do is come back as friends. […] It was important for all of us to come together because it’s the only thing we can politically do at this moment in time…”