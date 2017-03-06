Car Seat Headrest announces 2017 tour dates

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes
As the mastermind behind Car Seat Headrest, Will Toledo has a busy spring and summer ahead of him. Coming off his fantastic album, Teens of Denial, our 2016 Rookie of the Year is scheduled to play practically every music festival there is, from Quebec’s Osheaga to Tennessee’s Bonnaroo to Norway’s Oya. His schedule won’t just include festival appearances, however, as he’s just revealed a full tour schedule.
Scattered throughout Car Seat Headrest’s itinerary are a number of intriguing multi-artist bills. The band will play with Preoccupations for a pair of Coachella sideshows, as well as one with Future Islands. In June, Toldeo’s outfit will share the stage with Local Natives and Portgual. The Man at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and open for Weezer at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Find the complete itinerary below.
Car Seat Headrest 2017 Tour Dates:
03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Buku Music + Art Project
03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal
03/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
03/17 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
03/18 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
03/19 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk/Kranhalle
03/20 – Zürich, CH @ Mascotte
03/22 – Paris, FR @ Divan du Monde
03/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC Radio 6 Music Festival
03/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre *
04/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^
04/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater %
06/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %
06/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %
06/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners %
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $
06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #
06/30 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island +
07/28-30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music and Arts Festival
08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom +
08/03 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom +
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11-13 – Helsinki, FL @ Flow Festival
08/16-19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/16-19 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/29 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
08/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
08/31 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
08/31-09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/01-02 – Dumfries and Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields Festival
* = w/ Preoccupations
^ = w/ Future Islands
% = w/ Nap Eyes
$ = w/ Local Natives and Portugal. The Man
# = w/ Weezer
+ = w/ Gold Connections
Below, watch Car Seat Headrest perform the single version of “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” with The Roots on Fallon.