Car Seat Headrest announces 2017 tour dates

As the mastermind behind Car Seat Headrest, Will Toledo has a busy spring and summer ahead of him. Coming off his fantastic album, Teens of Denial, our 2016 Rookie of the Year is scheduled to play practically every music festival there is, from Quebec’s Osheaga to Tennessee’s Bonnaroo to Norway’s Oya. His schedule won’t just include festival appearances, however, as he’s just revealed a full tour schedule.

(Read: Where Have All the Indie Rock Bands Gone?)

Scattered throughout Car Seat Headrest’s itinerary are a number of intriguing multi-artist bills. The band will play with Preoccupations for a pair of Coachella sideshows, as well as one with Future Islands. In June, Toldeo’s outfit will share the stage with Local Natives and Portgual. The Man at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and open for Weezer at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Find the complete itinerary below.

Car Seat Headrest 2017 Tour Dates:

03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Buku Music + Art Project

03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal

03/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

03/17 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

03/18 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03/19 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk/Kranhalle

03/20 – Zürich, CH @ Mascotte

03/22 – Paris, FR @ Divan du Monde

03/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC Radio 6 Music Festival

03/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre *

04/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

04/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater %

06/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

06/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

06/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners %

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

06/30 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island +

07/28-30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music and Arts Festival

08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom +

08/03 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom +

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11-13 – Helsinki, FL @ Flow Festival

08/16-19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16-19 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/29 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

08/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

08/31 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

08/31-09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/01-02 – Dumfries and Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

* = w/ Preoccupations

^ = w/ Future Islands

% = w/ Nap Eyes

$ = w/ Local Natives and Portugal. The Man

# = w/ Weezer

+ = w/ Gold Connections

Below, watch Car Seat Headrest perform the single version of “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” with The Roots on Fallon.