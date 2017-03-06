Carrie Fisher passed away in December, a devastating emotional blow to fans, family, and friends alike. Now, one of those closest to her, Sean Lennon, has paid tribute to the iconic actress by recording a song the pair co-wrote many years ago.

For “Bird Song”, Lennon called in the help of Willow Smith, a singer he referred to as “a prodigal angel.” According to the song’s description on SoundCloud, Fisher and Lennon wrote the song about spending all night “chatting and pontificating about life” until they heard the birds begin to sing.

(Read: Five Reasons Carrie Fisher Ruled Our Galaxy)

“Carrie and I wrote this song years ago,” Lennon said. “When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments. Anyway … we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing. Willow Smith is a prodigal angel and was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune.”

Take a listen below.

Read the lyrics to “Bird Song”:

Love comes on cat’s feet

It circles the corners

It sits by the window and whispers…

‘Mine! Your mine! all mine!’

My arm fell asleep

And dreamt it was your arm

Hush lest we break the spell, oh well, oh well..

It’s all so wrong

To greet the dawn

The birds sing that awful song saying

‘You don’t belong here!’