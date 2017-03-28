Cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites, pays tribute to Uncle Phil

It’s been over 20 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air left NBC. Since then, Will Smith has become a global brand, fighting aliens, vampires, and Joe Frazier, while the rest of his on-screen fam has gone on to do, you know, other things.

Recently, they all came together for a little surf and sun. Alfonso Ribeiro, aka Carlton Banks, posted a photo on his Instagram that featured the titular hero himself, Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks), and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler). Sadly, Janet Hubert-Whitten — ahem, Vivian 1.0 — was nowhere to be seen.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Of course, neither was Uncle Phil, as James Avery passed away in 2013 due to complications from heart surgery. Ever the golden child of the fictional Banks family, Ribeiro paid homage to his absence, writing: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

This isn’t the first time Smith and Ribeiro indulged in a little nostalgia. If you recall, the two reunited back in 2015 to rap the show’s iconic theme song on the UK’s Graham Norton Show. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to hear any of the 30 songs Smith has recorded over the years, and we’re still waiting on his proper Fresh Prince follow-up.