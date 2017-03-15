The xx’s female singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft crossed off a crucial bucket list item during the band’s week-long Night+Day Festival in the UK. During part of the residency at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on Tuesday evening, Cat Power’s Chan Marshall invited Croft on stage to join her in a heartfelt, moving rendition of “Maybe Not” from Marshall’s 2003 album, You Are Free.

From her perch at the piano, Power introduced Croft to the audience as “a special person in my life.” The adoration between the two artists is as sincere as it is mutual. Croft posted a video of their collaboration on The xx’s Instagram account, calling their duet a “real dream come true.” She then wrote a more detailed tribute to the singer via her own account, thanking Power for being “warm, open and encouraging.” Check out the footage below.

What can I say, last night was a moment I will never ever forget, @catpowerofficial you have been an inspiration to me for so long and there is no doubt that listening to your voice on repeat for so many years has been a big influence on how I sing. Thank you so much for being so warm, open and encouraging and for letting me sing your beautiful song with you, my heart felt like it could explode. xxx A post shared by Romy (@romythexx) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

The xx have been developing and curating their Night + Day festival since 2013. Other notable guests at this year’s residency include Sampha, Kelela, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Floating Points, Joy Orbison, and Robyn, who teamed up with The xx to perform “With Every Heartbeat”. After the celebration draws to a close on March 15th, The xx will tour North America in support of their January release, I See You. Power, meanwhile, will play a pair of shows with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.