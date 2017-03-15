Menu
Cat Power and The xx’s Romy Madley Croft perform “Maybe Not” together — watch

The collaborative performance took place during The xx’s Night + Day residency in London

by
on March 14, 2017, 11:40pm
The xx’s female singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft crossed off a crucial bucket list item during the band’s week-long Night+Day Festival in the UK. During part of the residency at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on Tuesday evening, Cat Power’s Chan Marshall invited Croft on stage to join her in a heartfelt, moving rendition of “Maybe Not” from Marshall’s 2003 album, You Are Free.

From her perch at the piano, Power introduced Croft to the audience as “a special person in my life.” The adoration between the two artists is as sincere as it is mutual. Croft posted a video of their collaboration on The xx’s Instagram account, calling their duet a “real dream come true.” She then wrote a more detailed tribute to the singer via her own account, thanking Power for being “warm, open and encouraging.” Check out the footage below.

The xx have been developing and curating their Night + Day festival since 2013. Other notable guests at this year’s residency include Sampha, Kelela, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Floating Points, Joy Orbison, and Robyn, who teamed up with The xx to perform “With Every Heartbeat”. After the celebration draws to a close on March 15th, The xx will tour North America in support of their January release, I See You. Power, meanwhile, will play a pair of shows with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

