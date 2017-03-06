Chance the Rapper announces donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools

After Chance the Rapper expressed visible frustration following a meeting with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner to discuss the funding of Chicago Public Schools, the rapper has taken matters into his own hands. Today he announced a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools.

Speaking from a press conference held at Westcott Elementary School, Chance stated “Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions.” The money from his donation will come from ticket sales for his upcoming tour..

Chance also announced that his non-profit Social Works will donate $10,000 to a specific Chicago public school for every $100,000 it raises, beginning with Westcott Elementary. The money will go to after-school and arts programs.

Watch footage from the announcement below