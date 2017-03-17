Chance the Rapper opens up about his Coloring Book deal with Apple Music

Photo by Philip Cosores

Chance the Rapper has divulged more details of his deal with Apple Music surrounding the release of his Grammy-winning Coloring Book.

During a recent interview with Complex, Chance shared that he has considered selling his next project, essentially because Billboard’s streaming sales metric is unfair. “1,500 streams is the equivalent to one [album sale], and that’s just that’s unfair,” Chance said. “Nobody listens to their songs [1,500] times when they buy it — fuck outta here! So, it makes it hard. I can’t really compete with other people.”

As a result of the interview, people online began questioning the specifics of Chance’s agreement with Apple to carry Coloring Book as a two-week streaming exclusive. To clear the air, he took to Twitter to defend his status as an independent artist — something he clearly takes pride in.

“I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with Apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence…” Chance stated. “Apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on Apple Music for two weeks. That was the extent of my deal. After two weeks, it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed money and they’re good people over there.”

Chance also chipped in with some advice for other independent artists, telling them to “just keep at it” and take advantage of “opportunities to work with good people, pick up cash, and keep your integrity.”

Even without the explanation, it’s hard for any argument that the Chicago rapper has sold out considering he just donated twice as much as he made from the Apple Music deal to Chicago Public Schools.