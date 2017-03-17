Rising producer Mura Masa may not have a debut album under his belt quite yet, but he does possess quite a few big collaborations. In just the last two years, the 20-year-old Brit has hit the studio with ASAP Rocky (“Love$ick”), Shura (“Love for That”), Låpsley (“Seven Months”), and NAO (“Firefly”).

This week, Mura Masa adds another impressive artist to his guest list: Charli XCX. The two have linked up for “1 Night”, a catchy and steel drum-laden cut set in the tropics. Stream it down below.

“I think I just had that beat lying around for a while and we sent it to a couple of people. Then Charli just did her thing,” Mura Masa told BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam of how the track came together. “I think with a song like that and with someone like Charli, it was important to me not to make just another pop song. It had to be a little bit more interesting. I think hopefully this achieves a little bit of both worlds, like something from her world and something from my world.”

“1 Night” is expected to appear on Mura Masa’s upcoming debut album, To Fall Out of Love To. Charli recently put out her Number 1 Angel mixtape.