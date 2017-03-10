Menu
Charli XCX releases new mixtape, Number 1 Angel: Stream/download

Featuring collaborations with MØ, Uffie, Starrah, and more

by
on March 09, 2017, 11:35pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

As Charli XCX fans breathlessly await the follow-up to Sucker, the “Boom Clap” singer has released a new mixtape, Number 1 Angel. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream the full thing below.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Charli first announced Number 1 Angel on Wednesday during an appearance on BBC 1 Radio where she also premiered three new songs. Across the tracklist are collaborations with  (“Pull Up”), Uffie (“Babygirl”), Starrah, RAYE, Abra, and CupcakKe.

Number 1 Angel Album Artwork:

charli xcx number 1 angel Charli XCX releases new mixtape, Number 1 Angel: Stream/download

Number 1 Angel Tracklist:
01. Dreamer (feat. Starrah & RAYE)
02. 3AM (Pull Up) (feat. MØ)
03. Blame It On You
04. Roll With Me
05. Emotional
06. ILY2
07. White Roses
08. Babygirl (feat. Uffie)
09. Drugs (feat. Abra)
10. Lipgloss (feat. CupcakKe)

Charli has also shared plans for a mini tour in April to support the mixtape.

Charli XCX 2017 Tour Dates:
04/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rikshaw
04/12 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
04/20 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
04/22 – Paris, FR @ Les Étoiles

