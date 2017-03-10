Charli XCX releases new mixtape, Number 1 Angel: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

As Charli XCX fans breathlessly await the follow-up to Sucker, the “Boom Clap” singer has released a new mixtape, Number 1 Angel. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream the full thing below.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Charli first announced Number 1 Angel on Wednesday during an appearance on BBC 1 Radio where she also premiered three new songs. Across the tracklist are collaborations with MØ (“Pull Up”), Uffie (“Babygirl”), Starrah, RAYE, Abra, and CupcakKe.

Number 1 Angel Album Artwork:

Number 1 Angel Tracklist:

01. Dreamer (feat. Starrah & RAYE)

02. 3AM (Pull Up) (feat. MØ)

03. Blame It On You

04. Roll With Me

05. Emotional

06. ILY2

07. White Roses

08. Babygirl (feat. Uffie)

09. Drugs (feat. Abra)

10. Lipgloss (feat. CupcakKe)

Charli has also shared plans for a mini tour in April to support the mixtape.

Charli XCX 2017 Tour Dates:

04/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rikshaw

04/12 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

04/20 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

04/22 – Paris, FR @ Les Étoiles