Photo by Erez Avissar
As New York dance-punks !!! (aka Chk Chk Chk) ready themselves for a sprawling spring and summer tour across North America and Europe, the band has announced details of a new album, Shake the Shudder, available March 19th via Warp Records.
The follow-up to 2015’s As If features a rotating cast of singers including Lea Lea, Meah Pace, Nicole Fayu, Cameron Mesirow and Molly Schnick. It was recorded at the band’s Brooklyn home studio and produced by longtime collaborator Patrick Ford at Taaffe Palace, with mixing duties handled by dance luminaries Phil Moffa, Joakim and Matt Wiggins. Scroll below for the artwork and tracklist.
According to press release, Shake the Shudder is a “fancy way of saying ‘shake it off and dance your cares away.'” The foundation of the album was grounded in Barcelona jam sessions which were looped into new songs lead singer Nic Offer wrote over. The band also approached the project with more liberal sampling techniques and the attitude of “there’s no such thing as a bad synth.”
Alongside the announcement comes a new music video for the lead single, “The One 2,” featuring vocals from Lea Lea. Taking place in a colorfully lit disco club, the visual features fierce choreographed moves from a pair of youthful dancers. Watch it below.
Shake the Shudder Album Artwork:
Shake the Shudder Tracklist:
01. The One 2
02. DITBR (Interlude)
03. Dancing is the Best Revenge
04. NRGQ
05. Throw Yourself in the River
06. What R U Up 2Day
07. Five Companies
08. Throttle Service
09. Imaginary Interviews
10. Our Love (You Can Get)
11. Things Get Hard
12. R Rated Pictures
!!! Tour Dates:
05/05-7 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival
05/26 – Neustrilitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
05/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Musikkens
05/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City
05/29 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
05/30 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
05/31 – London, UK @ Oval Space
06/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
06/02 – Lourmarin, FR @ Yeah! Festival
06/03-4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/08 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/10 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/16 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Taste of Randolph
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/29 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
07/27 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
07/28 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
08/17 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival