Photo by Erez Avissar

As New York dance-punks !!! (aka Chk Chk Chk) ready themselves for a sprawling spring and summer tour across North America and Europe, the band has announced details of a new album, Shake the Shudder, available March 19th via Warp Records.

The follow-up to 2015’s As If features a rotating cast of singers including Lea Lea, Meah Pace, Nicole Fayu, Cameron Mesirow and Molly Schnick. It was recorded at the band’s Brooklyn home studio and produced by longtime collaborator Patrick Ford at Taaffe Palace, with mixing duties handled by dance luminaries Phil Moffa, Joakim and Matt Wiggins. Scroll below for the artwork and tracklist.

According to press release, Shake the Shudder is a “fancy way of saying ‘shake it off and dance your cares away.'” The foundation of the album was grounded in Barcelona jam sessions which were looped into new songs lead singer Nic Offer wrote over. The band also approached the project with more liberal sampling techniques and the attitude of “there’s no such thing as a bad synth.”

Alongside the announcement comes a new music video for the lead single, “The One 2,” featuring vocals from Lea Lea. Taking place in a colorfully lit disco club, the visual features fierce choreographed moves from a pair of youthful dancers. Watch it below.



Shake the Shudder Album Artwork:



Shake the Shudder Tracklist:

01. The One 2

02. DITBR (Interlude)

03. Dancing is the Best Revenge

04. NRGQ

05. Throw Yourself in the River

06. What R U Up 2Day

07. Five Companies

08. Throttle Service

09. Imaginary Interviews

10. Our Love (You Can Get)

11. Things Get Hard

12. R Rated Pictures



!!! Tour Dates:

05/05-7 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

05/26 – Neustrilitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

05/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Musikkens

05/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/29 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

05/30 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

05/31 – London, UK @ Oval Space

06/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

06/02 – Lourmarin, FR @ Yeah! Festival

06/03-4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/08 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/10 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/16 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Taste of Randolph

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/29 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

07/27 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

07/28 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

08/17 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival