The addition of Lady Gaga in place of Beyoncé is perhaps the most notable change to Coachella’s 2017 lineup, but today organizers made several other updates to the poster.

Three prominent names of been added to the fold, specifically: rising Hampton, VA crooner D.R.A.M., UK rapper Skepta, and veteran LA punk band T.S.O.L. A number of aspiring young rock and punk bands have also joined the bill, including Shannon and the Clams, Downtown Boys, Surf Curse, Slow Hollows, and Surfbort (Looks like someone has been listening to Collin.) Meanwhile, King Sunny Ade, Moss Kena, and Declan Mckenna are no longer set to appear at the festival.

Coachella runs two weekends (April 14th – 16th and 21st – 23rd) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Here’s the updated lineup poster: