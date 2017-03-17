Coachella files lawsuit against Urban Outfitters for trademark infringement

Photo by Philip Cosores

Urban Outfitters’ offerings aren’t limited to overpriced vinyl records and t-shirts branded with AOL’s logo. The trendy clothing company has also been selling its own line of Coachella-themed merchandise. The only problem? They don’t have permission to do so.

According to LA Weekly, Coachella organizers Goldenvoice have filed a lawsuit against Urban Outfitters accusing the company of copyright and trademark infringement. The lawsuit says Urban Outfitters and its “mature, contemporary” subsidiary Free People have been selling several items that use the name “Coachella.” Such items include a “Coachella Valley Tunic” and a “Bella Coachella” line of bras, crop tops, and dresses. Goldenvoice also accuses Urban Outfitters of purchasing Coachella-related Google keywords in order to drive people to its website.

Goldenvoice says it sent a cease and desist to Urban Outfitters last year, but the company continues to sell the Coachella-themed merchandise as of today. The lawsuit demands that Urban Outfitters cease using the “Coachella” name and also asks for damages that include all the profits made from clothing with the “Coachella” name.

Goldenvoice currently has a licensing deal with H&M, and notes in the suit that it is “extremely selective” with its licensing agreements, and that “sponsorships and licenses are very limited.”