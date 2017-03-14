Coachella organizers launch new two-day festival called Arroyo Seco Weekend

Coachella organizers Goldenvoice have announced a new two-day festival taking place at the Pasadena, California Rose Bowl between June 24th and 25th. Arroyo Seco Weekend is described as “a world class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with curated menus from LA’s celebrated restaurants and chefs plus craft beer & wine.”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Mumford and Sons top the inaugural lineup. They’ll be joined by the likes of Alabama Shakes, Weezer, Broken Social Scene, The Shins, Andrew Bird, Dawes, and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires.

Also playing are The Meters, Fitz & The Tantrums, Live, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Roy Ayers, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic, The Revivalists, The Mowgli’s, ZZ Ward, Con Brio, and Jamtown featuring G. Love and Donovan Frankenreiter.

Perhaps most exciting, however, is the appearance of actor Jeff Goldblum, who will perform alongside the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Single-day, two-day, and VIP passes are on sale through the festival’s website.