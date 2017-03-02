Menu
Coldplay announce Kaleidoscope EP, share new track “Hypnotised” — listen

Chris Martin celebrates his 40th birthday by announcing a new five-track effort

by
on March 02, 2017, 9:58am
coldplay

Photo by Philip Cosores

Coldplay will follow up 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams with a companion EP entitled, Kaleidoscope. Word of the EP first came back in November, and now the five-track collection has been set for a June 2nd release.

(Read: We Are All Coldplay)

The tracklist includes Coldplay’s recent collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Something Just Like This”. There’s also the closing track, “Hypnotised”, which the band has shared as something of a birthday present to frontman Chris Martin, who turns 40 today. The “non-single song” is a heavy piano ballad and comes packaged in a gorgeous lyric video from Mary Wigmore. Check it out below.

Coldplay have a massive stadium tour coming up, with the 18-stop North American leg taking place in August. Find those dates here, and the complete Kaleidoscope details below.

“Hypnotised” Single Artwork:

coldplay hypnotised1000 Coldplay announce Kaleidoscope EP, share new track Hypnotised listen

Kaleidoscope EP Tracklist:
01. All I Can Think About Is You
02. Something Just Like This
03. Miracles 2
04. A L I E N S
05. Hypnotised

