Photo by Philip Cosores

Coldplay will follow up 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams with a companion EP entitled, Kaleidoscope. Word of the EP first came back in November, and now the five-track collection has been set for a June 2nd release.

(Read: We Are All Coldplay)

The tracklist includes Coldplay’s recent collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Something Just Like This”. There’s also the closing track, “Hypnotised”, which the band has shared as something of a birthday present to frontman Chris Martin, who turns 40 today. The “non-single song” is a heavy piano ballad and comes packaged in a gorgeous lyric video from Mary Wigmore. Check it out below.

Coldplay have a massive stadium tour coming up, with the 18-stop North American leg taking place in August. Find those dates here, and the complete Kaleidoscope details below.

“Hypnotised” Single Artwork:

Kaleidoscope EP Tracklist:

01. All I Can Think About Is You

02. Something Just Like This

03. Miracles 2

04. A L I E N S

05. Hypnotised