The first single from Colin Stetson’s forthcoming album, All This I Do For Glory, was the tranquil and beatific “Spindrift”. Today, the saxophonist has unveiled a counterpoint track from the record with the frantic “In the Clinches”.

Stetson himself calls the song the “antithesis” of the lead single. The above video shows just how intense “In the Clinches” is by giving listeners a look inside his instrument as he pounds away at the keys, causing the lights to flash like a clicking strobe. According to Stetson’s statement on the song, that’s exactly the feeling he was going for:

“I always try to build into the arc of an album some point of juxtaposition, and this one is where that happens. Whereas ‘Spindrift’ is serenity and expanse, ‘In The Clinches’ is violence and immediacy. I wanted the experience of the song to be one of total immersion like the listener is inhabiting the instrument itself, hearing and feeling it from the inside out. There’s this hyper-realised, exaggerated character to the percussive sounds and a brute brashness to the sound of the horn. If ‘Spindrift’ is a memory of a peaceful past, then ‘Clinches’ is the fear of a future of struggle. The present is that point of silence between the two.”

All This I Do For Glory is out April 28th via 50HZ, and you can pre-order it here. Stetson has also revealed spring and summer tour dates supporting the record; his itinerary is below.

Colin Stetson 2017 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/20 – Antwerpen, BE @ Da Roma

04/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bimhuis

04/23 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe

04/25 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

04/27 – Dortmund, DE @ Domicil

04/28 – Stans, CH @ Chaslager-Stanser Musiktage

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/13 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

05/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/18 – Victoriaville, QB @ Festival International de Musique Actuelle de Victoriaville

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Supersonic Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

07/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club