Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile hit the studio together

Over the last few years, few guitarists/songwriters have achieved more critical success in the indie world than Melbourne, Australia’s Courtney Barnett and Philadelphia’s Kurt Vile. It appears fans will soon get to hear what the two musicians sound like when their powers are combined, as the pair have recently spent some time in the studio together.

Vile is currently touring through Barnett’s home country in support of 2015’s b’lieve i’m goin down… In between gigs at zoos and venues around the country, Vile stopped in at Newmarket Studios in North Melbourne to record with Barnett. As Triple J notes, the two reportedly spent a week together working with in-house engineer/producer Callum Barter. The Newmarket website states that the collaborative “compilation” is still in need of mixing, so there’s no word yet on when we might get a listen to the project.

Find visual proof of the collaboration below.

What a fun week!!! @kurtvile & @courtneymelba collaboration is just the best thing ever 🤙🏽 @calbarter is so lucky to be working with such amazing artists and all round legends A post shared by Newmarket Studios (@newmarketstudios) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Court and Kurt backstage at Meeniyan. A post shared by Milk! Records (@milkrecords) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:31am PST

Thanks, Courtyyyy. And #meeniyantownhall xo cyas soon @courtneymelba photo: @mistletone A post shared by Kurt Vile (@kurtvile) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Barnett, meanwhile, is working on the follow-up to her Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit debut. In September, she told NME that the album was “half-written” and that she’s been working largely on piano. “It could just be an album with me and a piano, so who knows?” she said. “If I knew how the album was going to sound so far in advance, I wouldn’t bother recording it.”