At last month’s Grammy Awards, Daft Punk made their first live appearance in three years, joining The Weeknd to perform their Starboy collaboration “I Feel It Coming”. Now, they’ve unveiled a video for the track. Director Warren Fu visualizes an apocalyptical event wherein Abel Tesfaye continues to croon up until the moment of Earth’s destruction. Appropriately, the intergalactic robots show up toward the video’s end, surveying the destruction.