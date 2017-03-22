Damon Albarn to premiere new Gorillaz music tomorrow

We’ve been on the edge of our seats for a few months now, waiting for more details on Gorillaz’s long-awaited new album. Some info — including a purported tracklist — has leaked online. Come tomorrow, however, Damon Albarn will finally break his silence.

The Gorillaz mastermind is scheduled to appear on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 program airing on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. What’s more, he’s promising to premiere brand new music. Watch a teaser trailer released via Gorillaz’s YouTube page:

Earlier this year, Gorillaz marked Donald Trump’s inauguration by releasing a politically-charged track called “Hallelujah Money”. In the weeks since, they’ve continued to drum up hype by announcing their own Demon Dayz Festival and a vinyl reissue of their sophomore album, Demon Days. They’ve also been posting new artwork (such as the image above) and cryptic videos to their various social media channels.

Below, revisit the video for “Hallelujah Money”: