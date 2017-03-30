Menu
Music Videos

Dan Auerbach announces new solo album, shares video for Mark Knopfler-featuring “Shine on Me” — watch

The Black Keys guitarist preps Nashville-inspired Waiting on a Song for a June release

by
on March 30, 2017, 11:15am
1 comment
photo by Ben Kaye

Photo by Ben Kaye

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach has announced a new solo album. Titled Waiting on a Song, it’s due out June 2nd through his own Easy Eye Sound imprint.

Waiting on a Song serves as the follow-up to 2009’s Keep It Hid. It comes after a slew of non-solo projects, including releases with his bands The Black Keys and The Arcs as well as production work for The Pretenders.

As we noted previously, the album is said to be heavily inspired by Nashville, where the guitarist currently resides and is described as “a whole history of everything I love about music.” Aptly so, it features contributions from a handful of veterans, such as country legend John Prine, guitar virtuoso Duane Eddy, and Johnny Cash associate David “Fergie” Ferguson.

Among the 10 new tracks is “Malibu Man”, a tribute to renowned producer Rick Rubin, as well as “Shine on Me”, a cut featuring Mark Knopfler. The latter song has been unveiled alongside the LP news, and can be streamed below via its official music video which features Auerbach and a world of wacky and colorful illustrations.

Waiting on a Song Artwork:

waiting on a song auerbach album Dan Auerbach announces new solo album, shares video for Mark Knopfler featuring Shine on Me watch

Waiting on a Song Tracklist:
01. Waiting on A Song
02. Malibu Man
03. Livin’ in Sin
04. Shine on Me
05. King of a One Horse Town
06. Never in My Wildest Dreams
07. Cherrybomb
08. Stand by My Girl
09. Undertow
10. Show Me

Previous Story
You can own David Bowie’s New York City condo and play his piano for $6.5 million
Next Story
Ladytron’s Marnie searches for “Lost Maps” on new single — listen
1 comment
More Stories